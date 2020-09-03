Jesse Lee Quick, age 46, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly the night of Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Born on April 28, 1974, in Lincoln Park, from the union of Leland and Nancy (Atwood) Quick. He was one of two children. Jesse graduated from Woodhaven High School in 1993. Jesse met the love of this life: Jennifer Blackburn at Wagar Junior High, where they both went. They eventually got married on October 8, 2011, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bellville. They spent over 8 wonderful married years together with many more beforehand.
Jesse worked at Leski Wittman Insurance Agency in Monroe as a Insurance Agent for many years. He enjoyed listening to all genres of music and loved spending time with friends and family. Jesse enjoyed Michigan summertime so he could ride his motorcycle "The Devil's Advocate" and being on the lake boating, fishing, and enjoying the sun. Together, both Jesse and Jennifer liked to watch movies, go out to eat, travel with one another, and spoil their adopted pets.
Most importantly, Jesse was known for being a generous man, who would do anything for anyone in need. He would lend a helping hand with any task or activity. Everyone who knew him loved and enjoyed his sense of humor and wit. He made everyone around him laugh and always have a good time. At times, he thought he didn't do enough for the ones he held dear, but he doesn't know the impact he made on all the lives around him with his presence alone. Jesse will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of his loved ones.
Beloved husband of Jennifer Quick. Loving son of Leland and Nancy Quick. Dearest brother of Christopher (Christine) Quick. Dear uncle of Shayne Quick and James Quick.
Preceded in death by his grandparents: Rex and Ruth Quick Hodge and Cloyd and Rebecca Atwood.
Everyone is invited to a visitation on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 1:00-8:00 PM. There will be a funeral service that night at 6:00 PM. Pastor Jon Turner will officiate. In accordance with Jesse wishes, cremation will follow services.
In honor of Jesse, memorial donations is suggested to the Humane Society of Monroe for his love of animals.
Online condolences and words of comfort may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.