Jesse William Diehl was born in Monroe on March 11, 1975. He was one of two children born from the union of John Diehl and Deborah (Dixon) Diehl. Jesse developed a strong bond with his father in-law, Michael Kilgore. Jesse was a 1993 Monroe High School graduate.
He married the love of his life, the former Tricia Daniels, on August 26, 1996, in Monroe. The couple would be blessed with three children: Nicholas, Jordon, and Kyle. Jesse was skilled with his hands and supported his family as a talented remodeling carpenter employed by Harris McClain Kitchen and Bath for many years.
Jesse was quite the character with his quick wit and sense of humor; known as the "life of the party." Also, thoughtful and a true friend and protector to those closest to him.
An avid sports fan, Jesse, enjoyed watching his children's sports, and playing sports with his family. He enjoyed golfing and watching his favorite Michigan sports teams.
As family was most important to Jesse, he cherished the many trips to Florida to visit his grandparents and time spent at the cabin in St. Helen where he appreciated the outdoors hunting, boating, riding ATVs, tossing horseshoes, or simply sipping a beer around the campfire.
In his quiet time, Jesse enjoyed listening to his favorite classic rock artists.
Jesse William Diehl, age 45, of Newport passed away at home on Thursday, May 21, 2020, under the care of Elara Caring Hospice. He was surrounded by his loving family. His passing was preceded by his grandparents and his stepfather: Michael.
To cherish his memory Jesse leaves his beloved wife of nearly twenty-four years: Tricia Diehl of Newport; two sons: Nicholas Diehl and Kyle Diehl both of Monroe; one daughter: Jordon Diehl of Monroe; a sister: Gretchen (James) Spurlock of Dundee; His loving parents John and Debby Diehl of Newport; and his feline companions, Milo and Otis.
Private services have been held at Merkle Funeral Service; 2442 North Monroe Street, (734) 384-5185. Pastor Roy Southerland officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Diehl Family. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
He married the love of his life, the former Tricia Daniels, on August 26, 1996, in Monroe. The couple would be blessed with three children: Nicholas, Jordon, and Kyle. Jesse was skilled with his hands and supported his family as a talented remodeling carpenter employed by Harris McClain Kitchen and Bath for many years.
Jesse was quite the character with his quick wit and sense of humor; known as the "life of the party." Also, thoughtful and a true friend and protector to those closest to him.
An avid sports fan, Jesse, enjoyed watching his children's sports, and playing sports with his family. He enjoyed golfing and watching his favorite Michigan sports teams.
As family was most important to Jesse, he cherished the many trips to Florida to visit his grandparents and time spent at the cabin in St. Helen where he appreciated the outdoors hunting, boating, riding ATVs, tossing horseshoes, or simply sipping a beer around the campfire.
In his quiet time, Jesse enjoyed listening to his favorite classic rock artists.
Jesse William Diehl, age 45, of Newport passed away at home on Thursday, May 21, 2020, under the care of Elara Caring Hospice. He was surrounded by his loving family. His passing was preceded by his grandparents and his stepfather: Michael.
To cherish his memory Jesse leaves his beloved wife of nearly twenty-four years: Tricia Diehl of Newport; two sons: Nicholas Diehl and Kyle Diehl both of Monroe; one daughter: Jordon Diehl of Monroe; a sister: Gretchen (James) Spurlock of Dundee; His loving parents John and Debby Diehl of Newport; and his feline companions, Milo and Otis.
Private services have been held at Merkle Funeral Service; 2442 North Monroe Street, (734) 384-5185. Pastor Roy Southerland officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Diehl Family. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on May 26, 2020.