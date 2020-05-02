Jessica Jane (Booher) Cousino, age 31, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home.
She was born December 23, 1988, in Appleton, Wisconsin, to Wes Q. Booher and Mary Glover-Booher. On October 22, 2016, she married her high school sweetheart Jacob Cousino. She graduated from Dundee High School in 2007 where she excelled in sports and academics; then continued her education at The University of Toledo. She was employed at Anesthesia Associates of Ann Arbor where she was loved and will be greatly missed.
Always dressed to impress and the life of the party, Jess loved spending time with family and friends especially spoiling her new niece, Renley. She loved attending sporting events with her husband and being a basketball coach's wife. She especially enjoyed traveling and her annual mother-daughter trips. Jess and her dad shared a love of classic movies, their favorite being Casablanca. She dedicated her life to helping others and had numerous friends that she would do anything for.
Jessica is survived by her husband, Jacob Cousino; beloved mother, Mary Glover-Booher; in-laws, Gary and Dawn Cousino; sisters-in-law, Kelsey (Todd Jolley) and Taylor Cousino; niece Renley Jolley; her three dogs, Ella, Bogart, and Brax; uncles and aunts, Lee (Janice) Booher, Jake Glover, Grace Glover, Donna Harvilla, and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wes Q. Booher; grandparents, W. Quinn Booher, Peter and "Baba" Mary Glover, and her beloved dog, Mookie.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in Monroe News on May 2, 2020.