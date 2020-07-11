We are very saddened to announce the passing of an angel on earth: Jessica Marie (Coffey) Gasper on July 7.

Jessica was born in Monroe on March 26, 1977, to Boyd and Susan (O'Neil) Coffey. She met her future husband and the love of her life, Shane Gasper in 1994 and they were married on May 7, 2005.

Jessica was the most loving, caring, selfless, thoughtful, faithful, generous, humble and patient, avoider of conflict you could ever meet. She'd often go out of her way to improve someone else's day at her own detriment. She was an extremely shy and private person but once she got to know someone she'd open up and do anything for them. Jessica was a faithful and loyal follower of Jesus Christ and his teachings and principals. She had a smile that would light up a room and even though her beauty and style always received attention, she was unaware and modest.

Jessica loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed life and spending time traveling, camping, and visiting various picturesque outdoor locations. She also enjoyed working out, beautifying her home with seasonal flowers, interior decorating, and had a compulsion to shop.

Jessica was a best friend to many, a perfect daughter, sister, and wife who is going to be sadly missed. She never gave up and tried with all she had to seek treatments that would extend her life on earth. Throughout the entire devastating disease process, she handled herself with dignity, grace, compassion and love. Jessica felt very blessed and would want others to know that although her life here on earth was shorter than she planned or would have liked, she thought she had a blessed life. She relished all the time spent with family and friends and is now at peace.

She is joining her grandparents and also her father, Boyd Coffey and loyal companion, "Dozer," whom both recently passed.

She is survived by her husband, Shane; mother, Susan Coffey; sister, Misty (Todd) Palenske; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews.

Jessica would want everyone to celebrate her life, honor one another, be caring and compassionate and spread happiness and joy. Rest in peace, my love.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI, where the funeral service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Bedford Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store