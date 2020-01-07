|
|
Jessie "Ted" Miller Copeland, 88 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, died Sunday January 5, 2019, in his residence under the care of Arbor Hospice. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Wednesday, January 8, 2019, from 11 AM until the military services at 2 PM from the Dundee Post 6462 and funeral services at 3 PM. Pastor Harold Raymond of Dundee Baptist Church, Dundee, MI, will officiate. Cremation will occur after.
Born November 11, 1931, in Lawrenceburg, TN, Ted was the son of Miller and Grace (Macdonald) Copeland. He Honorably served with the US Army from Sept 13, 1950-November 7, 1951. He married Betty Purcell on August 9, 1952, in Iuka, Mississippi. He worked for GM in Livonia, MI, for 33 yrs as a Machinist, retiring in 1988. He was a member of Dundee Baptist Church, UAW 174 and loved to watch western movies, cook, carpenter work, camp, travel, his dog, Penny and especially his family.
Survivors include: his wife Betty; children, Ted (LuAnne) Copeland, Macey Fetters; grandchildren, Jason (Danielle), Jessie (Abby), Matthew (Miranda), Travis and great-grandchildren, Henry, Asher and Sadie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Miller, Grace and Mamie Copeland.
Memorial contributions can be made to Dundee Baptist Church or Arbor Hospice.
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 7, 2020