Jesus Olvera Gonzalez, age 94, of Monroe, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family the evening of Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Jesus was born December 25, 1924, in Poteet, Texas to the late Dionicio and Justa (Olvera) Gonzalez. On February 14, 1946, he married the love of his live, Antonia Zavala, in Jourdanton, Texas. She sadly passed away in August of 1997.
Jesus was a truck driver for Darling Company, retiring after serving 25 years. He was also a meat cutter for 18 years, retiring in 1987. Jesus did these things to pay the bills, but his true passion was being a musician. Throughout his whole life, he loved to play the guitar and sing.
To cherish his memory, Jesus leaves three sons: Mario (Lucy Bonilla) Gonzalez, Roberto (Virginia) Gonzalez, and Raul Gonzalez; one daughter, Olga Gonzalez; one sister, Severina Zapata; eighteen grandchildren; thirty eight great grandchildren; and eleven great great grandchildren, with one on the way.
Along with his parents and wife, Jesus was preceded in death by two sons: Daniel and Arnulfo Gonzalez; one daughter, Dolores Gonzalez; two brothers: Jose and Dionicio Gonzalez; four sisters: Marcelina Gonzalez, Reyna Contreras, Eufemia Murieta, and Guadalupe Contreras; and one grandson, Mario Gonzalez, Jr.
Family and friends may visit from 2-8pm Thursday August 1, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home, where the family will lead a rosary at 7pm. Jesus will lie in state at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, where a funeral Mass will be held at 11am.
Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Monroe.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Jesus' honor are asked to do so to a charity of their own choosing.
Published in Monroe News on July 30, 2019