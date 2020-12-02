Jesus J. Maldonado, 62, of Lambertville, went home to be with the Lord and his loving wife, Shirley, on November 28, 2020, at Vibrant Life Senior Living with his loving family by his side.
Jesus was born February 6, 1958, in Adrian to Jesus and Amada (DeLeon) Maldonado.
On February 5, 2016, he married Shirley VanVoorhies.
Jesse worked at Martin Transportation Systems (MTS) for many years. In his free time, Jesse enjoyed fishing, camping, UFC fights, big time wrassling, Detroit Lions and Tigers and Michigan Football. He will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, proud grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his children, Jamie (Missy) Maldonado, Brent (Adrienne) Maldonado, Alyssa (Jack Palmer) Maldonado; grandchildren, Alex, Tyler, Mackenzie, Ryleigh, Aerionna, Olyvia, Oaklee, John, Lainey, William; great-granddaughter, Logan; father, Jesus Maldonado, Sr.; mother, Amada Maldonado; sisters, Gloria Schaefer and Diane (Mark) Johnson; many nieces, nephews, and a host of dear friends and extended family.
Jesse was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley A. Maldonado.
The family will receive guests Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Whiteford Union Cemetery, Lambertville.
For the safety of the Maldonado family and their guests, masks are required along with social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Jesse's memory.
To leave a special message for Jesse's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.