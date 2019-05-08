|
Jewell McBee Yeary, age 85, of Orange City, FL, passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019.
Jewell was born January 19, 1934, in Monroe, MI to the late Herman and Nancy (Stump) McBee. She married Marshall Yeary Jr. on March 5, 1951. Jewell was employed by the telephone company in Monroe before retiring to be a full time homemaker. Her love for her family and extended family was well known. She and Marshall were always available to lend a helping hand when needed and to celebrate the good times. Jewell and her two sisters provided loving care for their elderly parents for many years.
Jewell was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Arlie McBee; her sister, Geneva Keck; and nephews, Greg McBee and Patrick McBee.
To cherish her memory, Jewell leaves her loving husband of 68 years, Marshall; her beloved son, David Yeary (Stephen Kay) of Bowling Green, OH; sister, Wanda Hayes of Jacksonville, FL; nieces: Arlene Willis of Jacksonville, FL and Joan Stinson (Larry) of Townville, SC; nephew, and Bill McBee (Denese) of Sun City, CA. Her memory will also be cherished by her grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by her friends in Orange City, FL where she has resided for the past 15 years.
Graveside services will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park (13200 S Dixie Hwy, La Salle, MI 48145) on Saturday May 11, 2019. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., with the service beginning at 11 a.m. Rev. Fred Cornelius and Rev. Scott Isham will officiate.
Published in Monroe News on May 8, 2019