Jimmie H. Barron


1930 - 2019
Jimmie H. Barron Obituary
Jimmie H. (Jim) Barron of Bradenton, FL formerly of Monroe, MI died Saturday November 16 at Manatee Springs Rehabilitation Center Bradenton. He was 89.

Born November 7, 1930, in Monroe, MI he was the son of the late John P. and Mary L. (Simonelli) Barron. He was a 1949 graduate of Monroe High School. He attended Central Michigan University, Mt. Pleasant, MI where he was a member of the Chippewa Men's Basketball Team. He also served in the United States Air Force Reserves.

He was employed by the Ford Motor Company and retired from the City of Monroe Fire Department. Jim loved sports especially Detroit Tiger baseball and horse racing. He was a member of the Monroe Orioles Baseball Team.

Jimmie is survived by his brother Frank W. (Nancy) Barron of Grand Haven, MI, a sister Benedetta (Herman) Wood of Monroe, MI, two nieces and six nephews. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services. Arrangements have been conducted in conjunction with the Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park, Ellenton, FL.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 24, 2019
