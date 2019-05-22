Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Visitation 3:00 PM St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church Monroe , MI View Map Mass of Christian Burial 4:00 PM St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church Monroe , MI View Map Interment 10:00 AM St. Joseph Cemetery Jo Anne Barron

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jo Anne Barron, 85 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Born December 18, 1933, in Monroe, Jo Anne was the daughter of the late J. Joseph and Catherine M. (Oestrike) Poleo. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Monroe and was a 1951 Graduate of Monroe High School.

On August 23, 1952, JoAnne married Ernest F. Barron, Jr. at St. Anne Catholic Church in Monroe. Sadly, he preceded her in death on April 14, 2012, after 59 years of marriage.

Jo Anne worked as a Medical Transcriptionist and was employed by Mercy Hospital in Monroe, The Toledo Clinic and also worked from home. She then worked for Dr. Tony Melonakas until she retired in 1999.

Jo Anne attended St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church and will be remembered for her great sense of humor, caring for the cats in her neighborhood and her love for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Jo Anne is survived by three loving children; Barbara A. Hohman of Monroe, Joseph G. (Mary) Barron of Howell, MI, and Jeffrey A. (Ronda) Barron of Monroe, 11 cherished grandchildren, 4 treasured great-grandchildren and her sister Catherine Russeau of Ypsilanti, MI.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jo Anne was preceded in death by a son, Michael; a sister, Marilyn (James) Hite and two brothers, William F. (Georgetta) Poleo and Jamie J. Poleo, Jr., and a nephew, James Hite, Jr.

In keeping with Jo Anne's wishes, cremation has been held. On Friday, May 31, 2019, her family will greet friends from 3:00 pm at St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church, in Monroe, Michigan followed by a Mass of the Resurrection celebrating her life at 4:00 p.m. Fr. Philip Ching, pastor of the church, along with Deacon Michael Stewart, will officiate. Her ashes will be interred alongside her husband on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a .

