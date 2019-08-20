|
|
Joan Luke, age 87, of Rockwood, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Beaumont Trenton Hospital.
Born July 9, 1932, Joan was the daughter of Chauncy and Edna (Steffke) Crispin. A graduate of Airport High School, she married the love of her life, Coleman "Ray" Luke in 1950. Sadly he preceded her in death October 30, 2015. A dedicated homemaker, Joan also worked as a School Bus Driver and Mail Carrier for the United States Post Office, retiring in 1994.
Joan was a member of the Rockwood Historical Society, Rockwood First Congregational Church and a member of the Women's Auxiliary VFW Post 4230, Rock of Gibraltar. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and listening to 50's music, but her most treasured times were those spent with her family.
Joan leaves to cherish her memory her children: Christopher Luke of Newport, Patricia (Desmond) Saliba of Gibraltar and David (Sandra) Luke of Rockwood; grandchildren: Eric Saliba, Bryan Saliba, David Luke and Max Luke; as well as a sister Nancy Beach of Missouri. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings: Lester Crispin, Bob Crispin and Pearl Pickins.
A celebration of Joan's life will take place at the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call Thursday from 3pm until 9pm. The funeral service is pending for Friday. Burial will be next to her husband in Riverside Cemetery.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
