Joan T. Schmitz
Nov. 29, 1930-March 18, 2020
Joan T. Schmitz, age 89, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, March 18, in her home.
Born November 29, 1930, in Monroe, Joan was the daughter of Vallie and Alice (Cousino) Dussia. Joan married the love of her life, James G. Schmitz, January 7, 1950, at St. Mary Catholic Church that was officiated by her brother, Fr. Emil J. Dussia. In 1945, Joan and Jim met at a St. John's Youth Activities' dance. Their first dance and lifelong favorite song was "Oh! What It Seemed to Be."
She was a 1948 graduate of St. Mary Academy and was very proud of the advanced sewing skills that one year at Marygrove College gave her. A dedicated homemaker, she also worked as a Memory Care Activities Aide at the Lutheran Home, owned Geri Fashions (handmade clothing for invalid and wheelchair-bound clients). She was a Beautician, a Switchboard Operator for Michigan Bell, volunteered for MCOP and she served as chairperson for a K-through-9 program.
Joan's interests included: sewing, making and creating patterns and garments for the infirmed; collecting, cleaning and repairing antique sewing machines; going to auctions, golfing, perch fishing, watching and talking about the stock market and playing bridge. She especially loved music.
Her husband, Jim, recalls that her favorite interests' memory was winning 1st prize for her Halloween-themed quilt made on an antique sewing machine for the International Sewing Machine Collectors Society Convention in Charlotte, 2010.
Joan and Jim enjoyed 19 retirement years in Sebastian, Florida, before returning to Monroe in 2011 with her early health concerns. She had been seriously ill since January 5 of this year.
Joan leaves to cherish her memory, Jim, her husband of 70 years; her children: Marilyn (Robert) Prucka of Monroe, Nancy (Dennis) Nemec of Ida and Eric Jon (Robbyn) Schmitz of Amanda, Ohio; grandchildren: Michael (Leah) Prucka, William (Sandra) Prucka, Robert (Tammy) Prucka, Nichole Nemec (fiance' Trevor Loveland), Danielle (David) Wilton, Michelle (Corey) Kanitz and Megan Schmitz; great-grandchildren: Adam Prucka, Evelyn Prucka, Maxwell Prucka, Marlowe Prucka, Olive Prucka, Robert Prucka, Jacob Kanitz and Nolan Kanitz; as well as a brother, R. Jules Dussia.
Sadly, she was preceded in death by two sons: Gary M. and Kevin J. Schmitz, her parents and 4 siblings: Hilary, Fr. Emil and Orion Dussia and Opal Foutz.
In accordance with Joan's wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. A celebration of her life and a Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church will take place at a later date.
Charitable donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020