|
|
JoAnn Sue Boylan Schlump, fondly known as Joey, passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1932 in the Northern Michigan village of Fife Lake. She was the daughter of John W. and Margie (Brown) Boylan. JoAnn was baptized at St. Paul Methodist Church in Monroe on June 4, 1944. She attended Lincoln Elementary in Monroe and later graduated from Monroe High in 1950. After graduation she attended Cleary Business College in Ypsilanti, MI. JoAnn worked at Martin-Perry Corp, in Toledo, Ohio until 1955. There she met and soon married Lester F. Schlump on Sept. 17, 1955. Shortly thereafter, she joined East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church and was confirmed on Sept. 30, 1956, by Pastor Otto F. Krupski. During their marriage they traveled extensively in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii.
Besides running the family egg business, JoAnn later worked as the Ida Elementary Librarian from 1970-1980. She held other jobs as a bus driver for the Ida Hearing Impaired program and worked at the Ida Township library. She was on the Ida Township Planning Commission, the Ida Zoning Board of Appeals, and was the Election Board Chair from 1986-2004.
JoAnn was an avid bowler and a past member of the Monroe and Detroit Women's Bowling Associations for over 30 years. In 2008 she received an award for attending 30 state bowling tournaments. Joey was also a life member of the 600 club. So if you ever wondered why her entire yard is decorated with bowling balls, now you know the rest of the story.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband Lester in 2017, brother Jack, sister-in-law Nita, and her parents. She is survived by her children Michael (Kathleen) Schlump of Ida, Jeffrey (Shelley) Schlump of Monroe, and Teri (Linda LeSage) Schlump of Gibraltar, Mi. Joey is also survived by five grandchildren; Danielle (Joe), Stephanie (Mike), Nicholas (Bryanna), Jamie (Brick) and Justin along with five great grandchildren; Blake, Bobby, Selina, Aubree, and Lana.
Visitation will take place at Capaul Funeral Home in Ida, MI, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. JoAnn will lie in state at East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, Monroe, MI, on Friday March 6, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. with the service following at 11. Pastor Curtis Garland will officiate. Burial will be in East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Memorials may be given to East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church or Hospice Care Network.
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 4, 2020