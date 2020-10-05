Joanne B. Patania, age 90, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Friday evening, October 2, 2020, in her home.
Born February 19, 1930, in Monroe, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Florence (Oberleiter) Rathke. Joanne attended Monroe High School, graduating with the class of 1948. She married her beloved husband, Joseph Patania, on July 24, 1948, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Monroe. Sadly, he preceded her in death on October 9, 2004. Joanne was a lifelong homemaker who loved caring for her family and home. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and knitted prayer shawls for those in need. Joanne volunteered her time knitting hats which she donated the local hospital for newborn babies. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, working jigsaw puzzles and most of all spending time with her family. Joanne was a devoted Christian who began every morning in her "Prayer Chair" praying for her family and all those in need.
To cherish her memory, Joanne leaves two daughters, Linda A. (George) Boberg of Monroe and Susan (Thomas) Kozlowski of Florida; three grandchildren: Brian (Lisa) Boberg of LaSalle, Jason Kozlowski of California, and Ashley (Bobby) Barron of South Carolina; and three great-grandchildren: Joseph, Rachele, and Katelyn Boberg.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161 Services celebrating her life will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, also at Bacarella Funeral Home. Rev. Jeffrey Heimsoth, Pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, will officiate. A private interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Memorial contributions in Joanne's memory are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor's choice
