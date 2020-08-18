Joanne Edith Stuivenberg, age 81, of Rockwood, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born December 4, 1938, in Carleton, Joanne was the daughter of Stephen and Edith (Sachse) Dudek. She was married to Dirk Stuivenberg on September 3, 1980. Joanne worked as a School Bus Driver for the Gibraltar School District for 24 ½ years as well as being an AVON sales representative. She was a faithful member of St. Mary Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church and a founding member of its credit union. Joanne was a member of the Red Hat Society and member of the Michigan Education Association. She enjoyed long walks, camping, going up north and was an avid world traveler.
Joanne leaves to cherish her memory, Dirk, her husband of the past 39 years; children: Tammy Johnson, Denise Ashby and Stephanie (Andrea Fine) Cooley; step children: Ingrid (Bob) Beaver, Rick Stuivenberg and David Stuivenberg; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; as well as a sister Sharon Egan.
Sadly she was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers: Edward Dudek and Robert Dudek.
A celebration of Joanne's life has been planned under the direction of the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be a rosary service Thursday evening. Funeral services will be Friday. She will lie in state from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. from St. Mary Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Rockwood. Burial to follow at Michigan Memorial Park.
"To those attending visitation and/or services for a loved one, in keeping with State of Michigan Executive Orders 2020-110 (https://bit.ly/3i1ju3K) and 2020-147 (https://bit.ly/3k9g6FZ), masks and social distancing along with limitations on number of person(s) in the chapel must be followed and will be enforced. Thank you for understanding."
