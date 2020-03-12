|
|
Joanne LaDuke, age 87 of South Rockwood, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 in her home.
Born September 21, 1932, in Rockwood, Joanne was the daughter of Almond and Madolyn (Gardner) Chinavare. She married Robert Reaume February 23, 1952. She then married Arthur LaDuke in 2001. Sadly he preceded her in death in 2003. A dedicated homemaker, Joanne also had worked in retail as well working for River Rouge Savings Bank. She was a faithful member of St. Mary Our Lady of The Annunciation Catholic Church in Rockwood, where she served as a Lector and worked on the Funeral Luncheon Committee. Joanne enjoyed playing golf, reading and walking. She loved sports, especially the Detroit Tigers. Joanne also enjoyed going to the Dixie Café every day with her friends after church.
Joanne leaves to cherish her memory her children: Linda (William) LaChance of Brighton, William Reaume (deceased) his wife Gail Reaume, Debra Reaume of Stevensville, John (Dana) Reaume of Ft. Benning, Georgia and Kristine Palmer of Highland; her grandchildren: Erin, Amy, Lynea, Lori, Brenna, Tristan and Christopher; 12 great grandchildren; her siblings: Jack (Jeanette) Chinavare, Allen (Gerry) Chinavare, Bill (Sue) Chinavare and Mike (MaryAnn) Chinavare; as well as 7 step-children of the LaDuke family and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Joanne's life has been planned under the direction of the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call Thursday (today) from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a 6:3O p.m. Scripture Service, led by Deacon David Drysdale. The funeral will be Friday. She will lie in state from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. from St. Mary Catholic Church in Rockwood. Fr. James Rafferty, pastor of the church will officiate. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in St. Charles Cemetery, Newport.
Memorial contributions in honor of Joanne may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 12, 2020