Joanne Beverly Laurain (nee Lewandowsky), age 79, of New Baltimore, passed away on July 3, 2019. She was born October 31, 1939, in Detroit to the late Arnold Sr. and Virginia Lewandowsky. Joanne was a graduate of Huron High School, New Boston, MI, in 1957.
She is survived by her brother, Arnold (Wanda) Lewandowsky Jr.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Baschal.
Cremation arrangements with Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Leave a message of comfort at www.youngolonial.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 7, 2019