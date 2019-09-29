|
Joanne Theresa Foshag, age 83, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday September 26, 2019, at the IHM Senior Living Community.
Joanne was born on May 12, 1936, in Monroe to the late John and Marie (Stewart) Bozo. She went to St. Mary's Catholic Academy and graduated in 1954. Shortly after, she met and married the love of her life Walter E. Foshag Jr. on September 24, 1955 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. For their honeymoon they went in their 55' Chevy and drove down to Mammoth Cave, TN. They spent over 57 wonderful years together before Walt's passing in 2012.
Joanne grew up in St. Mary's Catholic Church and had always been a long time member since. Joanne worked at the IHM Senior Living Community in Monroe as a nurses aide at the nursing home. She retired from there in 1992.
During her younger years, she and the family enjoyed going up to their cabin in Mio, MI. They used to go many summer weekends to get away. When winter came, she liked to go snowmobiling as well. There were many priceless memories made there.
Joanne enjoyed playing the piano. She and Walter always used to also go to the casino to play the slot machines for fun. She was also known for being a wonderful cook. Many homemade dishes, including her Thanksgiving rice and her Christmas anise cookies.
One of her biggest passions was her love for animals. She used to volunteer at the Humane Society and Resale Shop of Monroe County. She was known to take in any stray animal and raise them back to health. She however absolutely loved her cats. She had many throughout the years but her favorite had to be Dottie, who lived to be 24 years old. Joanne was a very unselfish person who cared about everyone else first before herself.
Joanne loved to spend her time with her family and friends - especially her grandchildren. She always made it a point to let them know that they were loved unconditionally. Joanne was loved by all who met her and she will be sorely missed. She had a big heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved mother of Michael Foshag, Julianne (Jack) Fleeman, Jeffrey (Ann) Foshag, and Robert (Lori) Foshag. Loving grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Walter E. Foshag Jr, and parents: John and Marie Bozo.
In accordance with Joanne's wishes a private graveside service will take place at a later time.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in honor of Joanne are asked to please consider making a donation towards The Humane Society of Monroe County.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019