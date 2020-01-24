Home

Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
Joaquim Pinto "Jack" Canejo

Joaquim Pinto "Jack" Canejo Obituary
Joaquim "Jack" Pinto Canejo, 88, of Brownstown, died January 21, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Patricia Canejo; loving father of Kathy (Curt) Niesen and Joe (Beth) Canejo; dear grandfather of Eric (Tina), Laura (Tony), Alex (Katie) and Cullen; dearest great grandfather of Jack, Gideon, Evelyn, Casey and one on the way.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Joana Canejo, sister Frances and his brother Gerry. Service is Monday, 3:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Monday, 11:00 AM ~ 3:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 24, 2020
