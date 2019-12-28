|
Jody Ann Hayden, age 67, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday December 26, 2019, at her home.
Jody was born on November 23, 1952, to the late James and Mildred (Williard) Gardner in Bridgeville, PA. She went to Chartiers Valley High School and graduated in the class of 1970. Later on, she met the love of her life; Robert "Bob" Hayden. They got married on October 2, 1982, at the Bridgeville United Methodist Church in Pennsylvania. They raised their family and spent over 37 loving years together.
Jody started off working in Pennsylvania in the steel industry. She worked as an administrative assistant at Universal Cyclops at the Bridgeville Plant. Afterwards she started working at JoAnn Fabrics as a sales associate. Lastly before becoming a homemaker, she also worked at Gerweck Real Estates as a Realtor.
One of Jody's biggest passions was her love for craft shows. She was an artisan and liked to make primitive dolls. In her free time, she enjoyed watching different sporting events like hockey and football. She liked to cheer Pittsburgh Steelers on.
Most importantly, Jody loved spending time with her family. She was loved by all who met her, and she will be sorely missed. She had a huge heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved wife of Bob Hayden. Loving mother of Hilary (Mark) Flotow, Bryan (Jes) Hayden, and Lukas Hayden. Dearest sister of Mary Ellen Dale. Dog mom to Udee. Also survived by her grand-dogs Spartan, Izzy, and Bogey.
Proceeded in death by her parents: James and Mildred Gardner, and one brother: James W. Gardner Jr.
Everyone is invited to a memorial gathering on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2:00-6:00 PM. There will be a memorial service on Monday starting at 6 PM at the funeral home officiated by Deacon Mike Hammond. Cremation has already taken place.
Memorial donations in honor of Jody are appreciated towards The Humane Society of Monroe.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 28, 2019