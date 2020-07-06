Jody G. Swank, 52, of Cleveland, Tennessee, went to be with her Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Jody was born in Monroe, Michigan, on July 30, 1967 to Gayland and Joann Rinne.

Jody spent her 52 years loving God and her family. Whether it was homeschooling her four beautiful daughters, cooking wonderful meals at family gatherings, or generously giving wherever she saw a need, Jody was always seeking to love and bless her family and friends.

Jody, a graduate of Monroe High School, married her high school sweetheart Mark Swank on January 5, 1990, at Stewart Road Church of God in Monroe, Michigan. They are blessed with four incredible daughters: Haley (Travis) Seera, Jayla Swank, Savanna (Graham) Stewart, and Josey Swank.

Jody is survived by her father, Gayland Rinne; siblings, Debbie (Paul) Dushane, Donna Rinne, David (Michele) Rinne, and John (Kirsten) Rinne. She is survived by members of Mark's family: parents, Fred and Joan Swank; siblings, Fred (Terry) Swank and Banae (Dan) Stone. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jody was preceded in death by her mother, Joann Rinne; an infant brother, William Rinne; and a nephew, Ivan Rinne.

In 2008, Jody became a Certified Birth Doula and established Nest Birth Doula, LLC. She passionately served women and families through the childbirth process.

Jody's smile will always be remembered by all who had met her.

Family visitation will be Wednesday, July 8, from 4-7 p.m. at Stewart Road Church of God Monroe, Michigan.

The funeral will be held in Monroe, Michigan, on Thursday, July 9, 11:00 a.m. at Stewart Road Church of God.

2 Corinthians 4:16: "Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store