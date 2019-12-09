|
Services have been set for Joe B. Huggins, Jr., age 81, of Monroe, who died at ProMedica Monroe Skilled Nursing and Rehab Saturday December 7, 2019.
Family and friends may call at the Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday December 10, 2019 from 2pm to 8pm, where services will be held the following day at Rupp Funeral Home at 11 a.m. The Rev. Don Brown, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church Dundee, will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, where members of VFW Post 1138 Monroe will conduct military services.
Born Oct. 16, 1938, in Zephyr, Texas, he was the son of Joe B. and Cora M. (Bagley) Huggins. He married Virginia Ruth Tressler on Aug. 5, 1963, in Monroe. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963, stationed at the Nike Missile Base, Carleton, MI, during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
He was a member of Teamsters Local 299 and was a union truck driver for 33 years. He retired from Roadway Express of Toledo, OH in 1996, achieving over 3 million miles driven without an accident. He was an Endowment Member of the National Rifle Association and was a sharpshooter while in the U.S. Army.
Joe enjoyed traveling, auction sales, and collecting pocket knives. Some of his happiest hours were spent at his back yard grill where he cooked for family and friends.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, three sons: Michael L. (Nancy), and Donald R. (Amy) of Monroe, and David L. Sr. (Lisa) of Trenton, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Ava Dunlap and Lila Jenkins, an infant brother James Ray, and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Disease Research or Calvary Baptist Church Dundee.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 9, 2019