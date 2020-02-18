|
|
Joel B. Phillips, 80 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in his home.
Born October 2, 1939 in Monroe, Joel was the son of the late Priar H. and Edith B. (Gibson) Phillips. He attended Monroe Public Schools and was a 1958 graduate of Monroe High School, where he was on the track team and was involved in the football program. Joel received a bachelor's degree from St. Paul Bible College in St. Paul, Minnesota.
On November 3, 1986, Joel married his beloved wife, Dianne M. (Cain) Brost in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Joel worked as a custodian for Monroe Public Schools for 30 years, from which he retired.
Joel was a member of Monroe Alliance Church. He enjoyed golfing and watching all types of sports. He especially enjoyed Friday nights under the lights at Monroe High Football games of which he was a big supporter. More then anything Joel loved time spent with family.
Joel is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years; Dianne, a loving son; Chad T. (Amy) Phillips of Monroe, three step children; Lynn P. (Sandra) Brost of Fairview, MI, Jill A. (Bruce) Calhoun of Live Oak, FL, and Donald L. (Jennifer) Brost of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and ten grandchildren; Cohen, Micah, and Aliya Phillips, Bruce Calhoun, II, Nathan Calhoun, and Alexandra, Lauren, Rachel, Matthew, and Steven Brost.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 12:00 noon in the Chapel Mausoleum at Roselawn Memorial Park where funeral services celebrating his life will begin at 1:00 pm. The Rev. Steve Quint, of Monroe City Church, will officiate. Entombment will follow.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Promedica Hospice.
The Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020