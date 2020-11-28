1/1
John A. Maloche
1953 - 2020
John A. Maloche was born on May 11, 1953, at the Castle Air Force Base in Merced, California. He was one of nine children born from the union of the late Leo Maloche and Charlotte (DuMoulin) Maloche. He graduated from Monroe High School with the Class of 1971, and throughout the course of his life he would complete college courses to further his education.
John worked in Supervision in the Hazardous Materials industry. He loved his position and valued it so much that his family often jokingly said John preferred work over spending time with them. A great conversationalist, he appreciated talking with anyone and seemed as if he never met a stranger.
When John wasn't working, he enjoyed watching ME TV, relaxing to his favorite Western shows and movies. He also loved to drop a line in the water at his favorite local fishing holes around Monroe.
John was a food connoisseur proud to have taught his son, Michael, how to grill his favorite meats being polish sausage and hamburger, but more importantly how to keep the house from burning down while grilling! Daughter-in-law Melissa was also no stranger to John's helpful input as he instructed her on how to perfect making chili.
John A. Maloche, age 67, of Romulus passed away at 3:31 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Beaumont Hospital, Taylor.
His passing was preceded by both of his parents; and a brother, Joseph Maloche.
To cherish his memory, he leaves two sons: Michael Maloche (Melissa Blair) and Robert Maloche; three sisters: Lisa (John) Reddington, Nancy (Dennis) Eby, Karen (Kirby) Boron; four brothers: Gary (Felicia) Maloche, Donald Maloche (Robert Figuereo), William "Bill" (Patty) Maloche, and Timothy (Karen) Maloche; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. and from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the State of Michigan's mandates, guests will be limited in number, face coverings will be required for entry and no food or beverages will be permitted inside the building. He will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 502 West Front Street, Monroe, Michigan. Father Kishore Battu will officiate. Procession will follow to Roselawn for burial.
Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.

Published in Monroe News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service, Inc. - South Monroe
NOV
30
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service, Inc. - South Monroe
DEC
1
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
