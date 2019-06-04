|
|
His Legacy… John Andrew Banas, age 75, passed away June 1, 2019 after several years of declining health.
He was born on February 28, 1944 in Monroe, Michigan to Walter and Barbara (Ambrus) Banas. John married the love of his life, Theresa (Verhille) on August 3, 1968 in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
Together they raised two boys. John served as a teacher for 38 years, the last five years serving as a school counselor at Scranton Middle School.
During this time he also served as a Driver's Education teacher and Real Estate Agent for his father. He was an outdoorsmen, he loved to hunt and fish, especially on his boat during many trips to Canada.
Most importantly, he adored his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. He was known for his light heart and humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
His Family… John will be missed by his wife of 50 years, Theresa; children, John Banas Jr., Jason Banas; siblings, Barbara Russell, Walter Banas Jr., Nancy A. Banas; daughter-in-law, Elena Bessaravova; grandchildren, Maria and Natalia; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Barbara Banas.
His Farewell… John's family and friends will gather 2-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel.
His Community Farewell will be held on Wednesday, 10 a.m. (9 a.m. Gather) at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Rd., Brighton. Father Mathias Thelen will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to The University of Michigan Office of Research for Diabetes. Please leave a message of comfort for John's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 4, 2019