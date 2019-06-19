|
John Beal Kemmerling, 86, of Buffalo, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 16, 2019. John was born September 29, 1932 in Monroe, MI to Don and Becky (Beal) Kemmerling.
After graduating from Michigan State University in 1954 (a devoted Spartan for life), he was commissioned as an officer in the US Air Force where he proudly flew T-33/T-Bird jet aircraft.
On September 12, 1959, he married Helen Hoffman in Monroe, MI and they were married almost 60 years. Together they had 3 children. After leaving the Air Force, he worked at Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, and in 1975 he moved the family to Minnesota. After LOF, he went to work part-time for Foursome Shoes, finally retiring in 2011, where he settled into a peaceful life in Buffalo, MN.
He was preceded in death by son David, and survived by wife Helen, son Steve, daughter Carrie (Tom) Keck, and sister Judy LaMott, plus many special relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 2 p.m. at The Peterson Chapel, 119 Central Ave., Buffalo, MN 55313 with reception to follow.
Memorials preferred to Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation or donor's choice.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Published in Monroe News on June 19, 2019