John Charles Eipperle, of Frankfort, died May 17, 2020 at the age of 86 while living at The Maples. John was born January 25, 1934, in Monroe Township, to his parents Carl and Esther Eipperle.

John was a proud veteran and patriot who honorably served from 1954 to 1956 in the United States Army. On January 13, 1979, John married the love of his life, Nancy Donley.

John was never one to sit for long. He was always working on various projects around the farm and driving trucks. He retired from Operating Engineer 324 after 40 years. He also retired from Luedtke Engineering. John also had strong religious beliefs. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for many years.

John is survived by his wife, Nancy; Children, Angela (Dana) Anderson, Pamela (Robert) Gilbert, Mark (Edmalyn) Eipperle, Melissa Eipperle and Barbara Waters; Step-daughters, Laura (Greg) Burmingham and Debra Donley; Sister-in-law, Helen Eipperle and Brother-in-law, Roger Heiden; 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his parents; Brother, Marion; Sister, Nancy; Sister, Barbara Dick; Brother-in-law, Clayton Dick; and great grandson, Davyn Burmingham and Helen Wenn, the mother of his children.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, The Maples, and the Frankfort American Legion.

