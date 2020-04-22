|
John Edward Sype, age 72, of Carleton, passed away in April of 2020 at ProMedica Hospital of Monroe.
After 20 long years of illness resulting from various cancers and heart conditions, John founded peace. Born in 1948 in Monroe from the union of Calvin and Edwina Sype. John is the oldest of four children in the family. He was born and raised in Monroe and stayed in the area for his whole life. He went to Monroe High School and graduated in 1966.
Later on, he met the love of his life; Antoinette. They got married on April 17, 1976, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Monroe. They spent over 44 wonderful years together. Both shared many adventures with each other. They enjoyed traveling together all over the United States, Canada, Bahamas, and Jamaica.
John worked for Ace Packaging Systems and then International Paper as an Flexo Operator for 37 years retiring in 2003. John is a former member at Trinity Lutheran Church and past member at the Moose Lodge. He was also a part of the 4-H Boy Scout Troop 27, also known as the Flaming Arrows from Holy Ghost Lutheran Church.
One of Johns pass times was to watch his favorite movies. He would watch them over and over again, especially John Wayne movies. John was loved by all who met him. He will be remembered for his fun loving ways and will be greatly missed at all the family parties.
Beloved husband of Antoinette Sype. Loving step-father of Melissa (Robert) Dobroski of North Carolina. Dearest brother of Robert Sype of Monroe, Beth Ann (Michael) Rzepa of Carleton, and Carol Ann Sype of Carleton. Dear uncle of Shannon Wnorowski, Alicia (Josh) Prahl, Thomas (Rachel) Majerski, and Nicole (Rick) Thorpe. Also survived by brother-in-laws: Chuck (Mary Ann) Fish and Wilbur Fish Jr.
Proceeded in death by his parents: Calvin and Edwina Sype.
Due to the public health concerns, John's funeral arrangements are private. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of John are suggested to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Humane Society of Monroe, or towards a .
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 22, 2020