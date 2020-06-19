Dr. John Edward Pasko Jr., MD, age 83, of Monroe, MI, died peacefully at home June 10 with his family by his side. He was born in Youngstown, OH, St. Elizabeth's Hosp, June 1, 1937, to John E. and Betty (Chako) Pasko. He attended Todd Woods grade school and Girard High and always told stories of his many friends and classmates, graduating in 1955. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force with tours in Iceland on the DEW line, and Colorado Springs at Cheyenne Mtn.
He then returned to attend Ohio University where he met his future wife, Rosalie Alice Hatcher, obtaining a B.S. in Chemistry and English Lit. and a Masters of Chemistry. He then enrolled at Wayne State University School of Medicine, graduating in 1967. Following a year of internship at Detroit Receiving Hosp. he proceeded through 6 years of residency at Oakwood and Beaumont Royal Oak Hospitals in Orthopedics and General Surgery culminating in the honor of being Senior Surgical Resident at Oakwood. His favorite award was "Teacher of the Year" given him by his interns and residents. Although several hospitals reached out to him, he chose Monroe because he said it would be a wonderful place to raise children. So he applied to Mercy-Memorial Hosp. and set up his practice in 1973 until retirement from surgery in 2008 after which he saw patients in his home office for a time. Old friends came often and stayed a while. He was elected to a 2-yr term as chief of the medical staff at MMH during the 80s. He also taught classes for EMTs.
He was very active in many organizations in Monroe Co. including March of Dimes, LIFE, St. Mary Catholic Central School Board and team physician for athletic events, Crisis Action Listening Line, Comboni Men's Club, Monroe Community Players, acting in many plays – lots of Shakespeare - his favorite, advisor for the Monroe bipolar support group, and a member of his beloved St. Joseph Catholic Church for 45 years until it was closed.
During medical school he married Rosalie at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Columbus, OH, and had 3 sons, of whom he was very proud, John Allison of Monroe, Jason Christopher (Haley)of Rancho Mirage Cal, and Dr. Jonathan Edward (Laura) of Monroe. And then there came 3 much loved granddaughters, Jessica Marie (Doug) Woolley, Margaret Rose and Kathryn Amelia Pasko, and an amazing great-granddaughter, Vayda Rose Woolley. He is also survived by a brother, Dr. Richard Pasko of N. Carolina, brothers-in-law Donald and Gary Hatcher, and many special nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and an infant daughter, Jordana Alicia Pasko; and sisters-in-law Joyce Hatcher and Bonnie Pasko.
Due to the pandemic, his wishes were to keep all healthy, so there will be private visitation at Allore Funeral Home and then graveside services at his most peaceful spot in southern Ohio. Later in the fall, a celebration of life is planned if possible for there are many stories to tell. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or towards nursing scholarships at MCCC.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
