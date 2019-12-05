|
John F. Taylor, 59, of Troy, MI, formerly of Monroe and Taylor, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019.
John, a beloved husband and stepfather was born on June 23, 1960 to Mary Rita Johnson.
John was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Katherine and brother Robert.
Surviving are his wife Lynn, stepson Adrian, sister Julie (John) Martin, brother Daniel (Tonya) Worden and brother Donald (Julie) Worden.
A Memorial will be held in his honor on Friday December 13th, 12-3 pm at All Saints, 24900 Brest Rd., Taylor, MI.
