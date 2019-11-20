|
|
John Flemming, age 69, of Monroe, died November 17, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Patricia Flemming. Loving father of Alice Seipelt, Nancy (Eric Winkelman) Flemming andEileen (Gino) Lucia. Dearest grandfather of Madison, John, Alayna, Grace and Giovanni. He is also survived by his sister Mary Alice (Charlie) Menefee and his brothers Chuck Flemming and Edward (Ruthie) Flemming.
He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Marion Flemming and his brother William Flemming. He was a member of U.A.W. Local 600. He was Coach John to the Custer Youth League, for countless softball teams over many years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bassett Hound Rescue of Michigan. Service is Thursday, 6:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Thursday, 1:00 ~ 6:00 PM. His cremation will take place at "The Witness Crematory" located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. www.mimemorial.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 20, 2019