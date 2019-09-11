|
John Frederick Cramer, age 78, of Sun City, Ariz., passed away on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in hospice care. Born May 22, 1941 in Monroe, Mich., he was the son of the late Carl Cramer and Florence Burgess.
John is survived by his former wife of 26 years, Judith Cramer of Glendale, Ariz., and their three children, Kim Stuhr of Peoria, Ariz.; JC Cramer of Elkhorn, Nebr., and Michael Cramer of Sanford, Florida; two grandchildren, twins Camryn and Ryan Cramer of Elkhorn, Nebr., and his beloved service dog of two years, Paws. He also has two sisters, Mary Webb of Newport, Mich., and Carol Cramer Longworth of Ypsilanti, Mich.; as well as stepsister Barb Edwards of Hudsonville, Mich.; Marjorie (Herk) Cramer of Monroe, Mich.; and stepbrothers Carl Cramer, Jr. of Ida, Mich., and Andy Cramer of Toledo, Ohio. He was preceded in death by second wife of 17 years Rebecca (Becky) Taylor, as well as his sister Carla Zahn and stepmother Marjorie Cramer.
John was a Vietnam veteran, serving from 1962-1969 as Army Staff Sergeant, and was awarded many service medals and badges. He later served as an Army recruiter. John was a proud lifetime member of The Elks Club and also an active member of the American Legion for over 22 years helping many veterans find needed services. He was recently active in Post 5 in Phoenix, Ariz. John was also the President of his HOA-Nile Gardens. Over his lifetime he had a variety of interesting experiences including building amusement rides for Disneyland in California as well as being a motorcycle stuntman and boxer. John also worked for Ford Motor Company as a UAW Committeeman, owned his own welding business and served as a General Contractor. He enjoyed watching football games, golf, and dancing/listening to his favorite old-time rock-n-roll and country music stars.
A celebration of life service will be held with his many friends and family members at a future date to be determined. Donations can be made to dogs4vets.org.
