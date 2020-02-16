|
John G. Murphy
May 29, 1926-Feb. 14, 2020
John Gerald Murphy, age 93, of Carleton, passed away in the comfort of his home on February 14, 2020.
John was born May 29, 1926, to the late John A. and Clara (Meyer) Murphy. He was born in Carleton in the same house he has lived in for the past 93 years. He took over the farm at the age of 16 when his father became gravely ill. He was a lifelong farmer, where he planted grain crops and raised hogs, sheep and dairy cows.
John attended St. Patrick Grade School from 1st to 8th grade. He was a faithful parishioner and benefactor of St. Patrick/Divine Grace parish in Carleton. He was an usher and supported the festivals and activities of the parish. He truly enjoyed playing euchre, listening to polka music and attending farm auctions as well as family gatherings.
John married Mary Karnicki on May 8, 1948, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. They lived together on the homestead and recently celebrated 71 years of marriage. John's sense of direction was very keen. He and Mary together navigated the highways and country roads without a map, or modern day GPS- NEVER getting lost!
To cherish his memory, John leaves behind his loving wife, Mary. His adoring children, Susan (Joseph) Emerick, John Jay (Julie) Murphy, Janice (Jordan Czarnik) Raymo, Karen (John) Flint, Dawn (Dave) Rafko and Kenneth (Theresa) Murphy. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, with one on the way. His sister, Marjorie Warren of Florida. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, John Timothy Murphy .
Friends may visit at the Bobcean Funeral Home, 1142 Monroe St., Carleton on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 2-8 pm. Instate at 10 am at Divine Grace/St. Patrick Church in Carleton on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, with Mass of the Resurrection at 11 am. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, LaSalle, MI. The family expresses deep appreciation to John's private caregivers, Friends of the Family and the Promedica Hospice Team.
Memorials in his honor may be made to Divine Grace Parish.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020