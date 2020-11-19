1/1
John G. Ruman
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John G. Ruman
Aug. 25, 1926-Nov. 15, 2020
John G. Ruman, 94, of Monroe, who was married 73 years and an Army veteran who served under Gen. George Patton in World War II, died Nov. 15 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, where he had been for two days.
Born Aug. 25, 1926, in Newton Falls, Ohio, he was the son of John S. Ruman and Eva (Pertel) Ruman.
John and his family moved to Monroe when he was 4 years old. He attended St. John Catholic Grade School, Hall of Divine Child and Monroe High School, where he graduated in the Class of 1944.
John was a WWII Army Veteran who served under Gen. Patton. He was awarded the Medal of Expert M1Rifle and an Army medal for the Occupation Germany.
He married the former Mary Jane (Ackerman) on Oct. 11, 1947, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monroe.
John worked for the Ford Motor Co. for 33 years, retiring in 1985.
He enjoyed fishing, boating and going to Put-in-Bay and Kelly's Island. John and his wife were members of St. John the Baptist Church, Monroe Senior Center and Go M.A.D. Fitness Center.
John enjoyed his electronic bike riding all over Monroe. John was a loving, faithful husband, father and grandfather. He always felt it was better to show your love than to say it, and he blessed everyone he met with his kindness.
John is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Mary Jane; children Kathryn (Ruman) Powers, David and Janet (Simek) Ruman, Madeline (Ruman) Brodie and Dianne (Ruman) and Steven Lile; a sister, Louise (Ruman) Patania; Grandchildren: Adrienne & John Schodtler, Melissa and Chris Moore, Neil & Kim Powers, Andrew & Kim Ruman, Michael & Lisa Ruman, Bradley Ruman, Danielle and Dr. Tim White, Erika Brodie & Leland Mayse, Dr. Lori & Sean Langton, and Scott Brodie; Great-grandchildren: Morgan & Eva Schodtler; Raina, Gracie, Kendall & Hudson Ruman; Cooper, Kyle, Katie and Sydney Ruman; Kaelyn & Carter White; Carmyn Lorene Olivya Brodie and Cole Mayse; Turner Brodie and Brandy Langton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann (Ruman) Krueger (deceased), and a sister, Margaret (Ruman) Arvay.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral viewings or service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The Rupp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rupp Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
My deepest expression of sympathy to Mary Jane & the whole family. He was a very GOOD MAN! & A Good & Faithful Servant to God Take Care & God Bless
Love; Teresa Thompson
Teresa Thompson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved