John G. Ruman

Aug. 25, 1926-Nov. 15, 2020

John G. Ruman, 94, of Monroe, who was married 73 years and an Army veteran who served under Gen. George Patton in World War II, died Nov. 15 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, where he had been for two days.

Born Aug. 25, 1926, in Newton Falls, Ohio, he was the son of John S. Ruman and Eva (Pertel) Ruman.

John and his family moved to Monroe when he was 4 years old. He attended St. John Catholic Grade School, Hall of Divine Child and Monroe High School, where he graduated in the Class of 1944.

John was a WWII Army Veteran who served under Gen. Patton. He was awarded the Medal of Expert M1Rifle and an Army medal for the Occupation Germany.

He married the former Mary Jane (Ackerman) on Oct. 11, 1947, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monroe.

John worked for the Ford Motor Co. for 33 years, retiring in 1985.

He enjoyed fishing, boating and going to Put-in-Bay and Kelly's Island. John and his wife were members of St. John the Baptist Church, Monroe Senior Center and Go M.A.D. Fitness Center.

John enjoyed his electronic bike riding all over Monroe. John was a loving, faithful husband, father and grandfather. He always felt it was better to show your love than to say it, and he blessed everyone he met with his kindness.

John is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Mary Jane; children Kathryn (Ruman) Powers, David and Janet (Simek) Ruman, Madeline (Ruman) Brodie and Dianne (Ruman) and Steven Lile; a sister, Louise (Ruman) Patania; Grandchildren: Adrienne & John Schodtler, Melissa and Chris Moore, Neil & Kim Powers, Andrew & Kim Ruman, Michael & Lisa Ruman, Bradley Ruman, Danielle and Dr. Tim White, Erika Brodie & Leland Mayse, Dr. Lori & Sean Langton, and Scott Brodie; Great-grandchildren: Morgan & Eva Schodtler; Raina, Gracie, Kendall & Hudson Ruman; Cooper, Kyle, Katie and Sydney Ruman; Kaelyn & Carter White; Carmyn Lorene Olivya Brodie and Cole Mayse; Turner Brodie and Brandy Langton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann (Ruman) Krueger (deceased), and a sister, Margaret (Ruman) Arvay.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral viewings or service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The Rupp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

