John "Jack" Gerard Reynolds Sr., 81 years, of Temperance, MI, died Monday October 26, 2020, in his residence. Friends may call at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Petersburg, MI, Friday November 6, 2020, from 11 AM until the services at 1 PM. Pastor David Vinciguerra will officiate.
Born December 14, 1938, in Monroe, MI. John was the son of Gerard and Ruth (Sindelar) Reynolds. He was a 1957 Ida High School Graduate. He married Nelda Salo on November 5, 1960, in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Petersburg, MI. Jack drove truck for Jones Transfer, Toledo, OH, for 23 years until the business closed in 1992. he then drove truck for Salter Oil, Temperance, MI and Curry Excavating, Toledo, OH. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Petersburg, MI, where he served as past president for the congregation and was part of the Altar Guild. He loved camping in Shipshewana, IN, and Mackinaw City, MI.
Survivors include his wife, Nelda; son, John Jr. (Kimberly) Reynolds; sister, Mary Cronenwett; sister-in-law, Janice Reynolds; grandson, Mason Reynolds; granddog, Kenzie (his snuggle buddy); nieces, Barbara Gerber, Kris Edwards, Kate Laubenthal, Krystal Kucera; great nieces, Annie Laderach, McKenna Wichman, Alicia, Victoria, Trinity Anderson; a great-nephew, Michael Reynolds and great-great niece, Nova Michalak.
He was preceded in death by parents, Gerard and Ruth; a brother, Edward Reynolds; and nephews, Edward Reynolds Jr, Jerry and Thomas Reynolds.
Memorial contributions for Mr. Reynolds can be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Petersburg, MI.
To send the family condolences, please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.