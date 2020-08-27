1/1
John Henry Braunlich
1955 - 2020
John Henry Braunlich, 65, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his home, with Hospice, with his loving wife and daughter by his side.
John was born February 10, 1955, in Monroe, MI, to William J. and Hildreth (Comstock) Braunlich and was the youngest of their four children.
John was a proud graduate of Monroe Catholic Central (1973) and Monroe County Community College (1976). He loved being with his loving wife, Colleen. They enjoyed traveling together in their recreational vehicle up and down the coast. John could build and repair anything and could often be found tinkering on a new project.
John will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Colleen of 35 years, daughter Katrina Clark (Jay Wilson), grandchildren Trinity, Jaymes, Jasmine and Zayden, his siblings Barbara Braunlich West, Marcia Braunlich (Michael Somers), and William H. Braunlich (Michael R. Meyer), his nephew, Richard Barr West and niece Christine West Elliot, and many in-law family members.
John was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Clark, his father, William J. Braunlich and his mother Hildreth (Comstock) Braunlich.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future when family and friends can safely gather.
Memorials may be made to the family scholarship fund-the William John Braunlich and Hildreth Comstock Braunlich Family Memorial Scholarship administered by The Foundation at Monroe County Community College.
https://www.monroeccc.edu/foundation/johnbraunlich
https://www.monroeccc.edu/foundation/give/memorials

Published in Monroe News on Aug. 27, 2020.
