John Howard Weston, age 76, of Dundee, passed away peacefully in home surrounded by his loving family the morning of Saturday April 13, 2019.
John was born December 1, 1942, in Ypsilanti, MI, to the late Howard H. and Myrtle Emmeline (Johnivin) Weston. Upon graduating from Ypsilanti High School, he went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy. After being discharged, John met the love of his life, Gloria Jean Krueger, and they married August 6, 1966, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe, MI. The two of them would go on to build a home together, and raise two children.
John retired in 2000 from the Ford Motor Company, working on the assembly line at the Ypsilanti Plant for most of his career. He enjoyed watching sports (mainly football), fishing and camping in East Tawas, and spending time with his family.
To cherish his memory, John leaves his loving wife of 52 years, Gloria; one son, Kevin (Christa) Weston of Deerfield, MI; one daughter, Kimberly (James) Kendrick of Deerfield, MI; one sister, Judy (the late Danny) Jones of Coleman, MI; and three grandchildren: Grant, Breanna, and Raylee Weston.
Family and friends may visit from 1-7pm Tuesday April 16, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home, where a celebration of John's life will be held that night at 7pm, John's brother in law David Krueger will lead the celebration. In accordance with John's wishes, cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family please asks that donations be made to the Monroe County Holiday Camp.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 15, 2019