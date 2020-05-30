John J. Burns Jr.
Jan. 2, 1958-March 6, 2020
John J. Burns Jr., age 62, of Newport, MI, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Born January 2, 1958, in Detroit, MI, he was the son of John and Patricia (Leuvano) Burns Sr.
John was a graduate of Woodhaven High School in 1976. He worked for General Motors for 30 years before retiring in 2006. After retirement, he spent most of his time indulging in a variety of hobbies, most of them involving outdoor activities like hunting and fishing.
John also took pride in his memberships with St. Anne's Men's Club and Monroe Rod and Gun Club, where he volunteered most of his time.
John leaves behind his wife, Christy (Tiegs) Burns; his faithful companion, "Gunner;" his parents, John and Patricia Burns of Newport; his aunt and uncle, Carolyn and Allen Anderson of Newport and their two sons, Allen (Kim) and Aric, both of Dearborn; along with nieces and nephews.
He will be greeted in Heaven by his beloved sister, Cynthia Burns, and both sets of adoring grandparents.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Newport. Attendance is limited to family only due to current guidelines at this time. Rev. Fr. Henry Rebello, pastor, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Humane Society of Monroe County.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
