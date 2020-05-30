John J. Burns Jr.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Burns Jr.
Jan. 2, 1958-March 6, 2020
John J. Burns Jr., age 62, of Newport, MI, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Born January 2, 1958, in Detroit, MI, he was the son of John and Patricia (Leuvano) Burns Sr.
John was a graduate of Woodhaven High School in 1976. He worked for General Motors for 30 years before retiring in 2006. After retirement, he spent most of his time indulging in a variety of hobbies, most of them involving outdoor activities like hunting and fishing.
John also took pride in his memberships with St. Anne's Men's Club and Monroe Rod and Gun Club, where he volunteered most of his time.
John leaves behind his wife, Christy (Tiegs) Burns; his faithful companion, "Gunner;" his parents, John and Patricia Burns of Newport; his aunt and uncle, Carolyn and Allen Anderson of Newport and their two sons, Allen (Kim) and Aric, both of Dearborn; along with nieces and nephews.
He will be greeted in Heaven by his beloved sister, Cynthia Burns, and both sets of adoring grandparents.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Newport. Attendance is limited to family only due to current guidelines at this time. Rev. Fr. Henry Rebello, pastor, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Humane Society of Monroe County.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved