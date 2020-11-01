John James Slick, age 77, of LaSalle, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, OH.
Born August 12, 1943, in Adrian, MI, he was one of three children born from the union of Lawrence and Dorothy (Marsh) Slick. John started his working career at Ford Motor Company. He worked in many divisions over his 35 years of service at the Monroe plant, eventually retiring as a hi-low operator.
John met the love of his life, Helen Pierce. They were married on November 18, 1989, at the Church of God, Temperance, MI, and enjoyed over 30 wonderful years together. They loved camping at Cade Cove Campground in Branch County, MI, where they spent nearly 27 summers amongst their camp family, many of whom affectionately called John, papa and grandpa.
John was a member of UAW Local 723. He was also active in Masonic Lodge 27 in Monroe, participating over the last 15 years in their many activities and meetings.
Throughout his life, John enjoyed deer and pheasant hunting and fishing in his free time and was known to mount many of his catches on display in his home. One of his biggest hobbies was woodworking. Often, he could be found in his own workshop out back where he escaped to work on his many projects. He made countless bird houses, wind chimes, lighthouses, time-out chairs, games, and bread boards. John and Helen would then take his creations to sell to friends and the public and was even part of the US 12 garage sale, Michigan's longest garage sale.
Most importantly, John loved spending quality time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply cherished and missed in the hearts of his loved ones; beloved husband of Helen Slick; loving father of Martha Slick, Matthew (Mary) Slick, and Jennifer Ivory; dearest grandfather of Jonathan (Shanda) Slick, Aaron (Miranda) Ivory, Isaiah Ivory, Nick (Ashley) Goin, Alex Goin, Kaylee Slick and Ian Slick; great-grandfather of Sophia, Kysen, Mireya, and Emerson; dear brother of Dorothy (Ferrel) Pitt and Larry (Jan) Slick. John was preceded in death by his parents.
Everyone is invited to a visitation on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 3:00-8:00 PM. A funeral service will be on the following day, Monday, November 2, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home at 11:00 AM. Officiating is John's son, Matthew Slick. In accordance with John's wishes, cremation will follow services.
The Slick family would like to say a special thank you to the Great Lakes Dialysis Center of Monroe and Ebeid Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to their husband and dad over recent years. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to Great Lakes Dialysis Center of Monroe.
Online condolences and words of comfort may be sent to https://www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.