John J. Wald Jr., 75, of Lambertville, MI, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at home, while under hospice care. He was born November 1, 1944, in Richmond, VA., to parents John J. Sr. and Beverly (Dass) Wald, and they preceded him in death. John was employed as a Nuclear Engineer with the Enrico Fermi II Nuclear Power Plant, Monroe, MI, before retiring in 2004. He was proud to have served with the United States Naval Reserves during the Vietnam War.
John is survived by his loving wife Marilyn C. (Phipps) Wald; children Scott McDonald, Christina (Troy) Wald-Cooksey, Carey (Tom) Babka, Hans (Jodi) Wald, and Alexis (Karen) Wald; grandson Joshua Wald; and sister Joan (Dick) Hinman.
At the conclusion of a short visitation and funeral ceremony at the Reeb Funeral Home, John was laid to rest, with Naval Honors at Whiteford Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered to John's family at www.reebfuneralhome.com.
John is survived by his loving wife Marilyn C. (Phipps) Wald; children Scott McDonald, Christina (Troy) Wald-Cooksey, Carey (Tom) Babka, Hans (Jodi) Wald, and Alexis (Karen) Wald; grandson Joshua Wald; and sister Joan (Dick) Hinman.
At the conclusion of a short visitation and funeral ceremony at the Reeb Funeral Home, John was laid to rest, with Naval Honors at Whiteford Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered to John's family at www.reebfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 28, 2020.