John J. Wald Jr.
1944 - 2020
John J. Wald Jr., 75, of Lambertville, MI, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at home, while under hospice care. He was born November 1, 1944, in Richmond, VA., to parents John J. Sr. and Beverly (Dass) Wald, and they preceded him in death. John was employed as a Nuclear Engineer with the Enrico Fermi II Nuclear Power Plant, Monroe, MI, before retiring in 2004. He was proud to have served with the United States Naval Reserves during the Vietnam War.
John is survived by his loving wife Marilyn C. (Phipps) Wald; children Scott McDonald, Christina (Troy) Wald-Cooksey, Carey (Tom) Babka, Hans (Jodi) Wald, and Alexis (Karen) Wald; grandson Joshua Wald; and sister Joan (Dick) Hinman.
At the conclusion of a short visitation and funeral ceremony at the Reeb Funeral Home, John was laid to rest, with Naval Honors at Whiteford Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered to John's family at www.reebfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
