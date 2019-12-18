|
|
John James Miller, 71, of Reading, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at his home. He was born October 6, 1948, in Monroe, MI. On June 5, 1976, he married Carol Tuck and she survives.
He graduated from Monroe High School and continued on to serve his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict. He retired from Consumer's Energy after 31 years employed as a millwright and was member of the Erie, MI VFW. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering with projects; but he adored his family and was a very fun loving man.
In addition to his wife, Carol, survivors include sons, Nickolas Miller of Temperance, MI and Daniel (Renee) Miller of Erie, MI; sister, Judy (Mike) Mykeloff of Erie, MI; sister-in-law, Sue (Mark) Lotte of Irish Hills; brother, Tim (Chris) Wilds and two grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Julius (Nancy) Sabo and one brother, Patrick.
No services for John J. Miller will take place at this time.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
