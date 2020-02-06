|
John Joseph Bruck, age 88, of Monroe, passed away the morning of February 4, 2020, at IHM Senior Living Community, with his family at his side.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. -8 p.m. on Thursday February 6, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, where a rosary will be lead by Deacon Tracy Esper at 7 p.m. John will lie in-state at 9 a.m. on Friday February 7, 2020, at Divine Grace Parish-Maybee, where a funeral Mass will be held at 10am. Father John Hedges will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery-Maybee.
John was born March 23, 1931, in Detroit, MI to the late Aloysius and Eleanor (Wess) Bruck. His family moved back to Maybee in the mid-1930s, where he attended St. Joseph school through 8th grade, and Maybee Public school through 10th grade.
John was a lifelong farmer, developing a fondness for it from a young age, where he drove a team of draft horses, and milked cows. John proudly served in the United States Army from 1955-1957 and was stationed in Korea. He worked at Revco in Deerfield, MI for about 15 years, until 1967, when he began farming full-time. John truly lived out his passion as a farmer, expanding the operation by renting additional acreage, as his sons joined the business. He was also a member of the National Farmers Organization and a King Grain Seed dealer. John retired from farming in 2000, and afterward, often enjoyed drinking coffee with his friends at Maybee Farmers Grain Elevator.
He was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church (now Divine Grace) in Maybee, MI, where he was in the Parish men's group, served on the Parish Council, was a Lector for many years, and managed the Chicken Dinner for the Annual Parish Festival. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
John married the love his life, Leona Esper, on April 23, 1960. The two of them would go on to raise a family together on a farm just east of Maybee. John enjoyed gardening and bowling with Leona, and taking trips up north together. Sadly, Leona passed away February 12, 2012.
Left to cherish his memory, John leaves two sons, Al (Cecilia) Bruck of Northville, MI and Larry (Michele) Bruck of Petersburg, MI; three daughters, Lisa (Mark) Lange of Maybee, MI, Anne (Robert) Fleming of Monroe, MI, and Mary (Art) Ringel of Ida, MI; one sister, Betty (Dale) Riddle of Monroe, MI; twelve grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Along with his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by five sisters, Jane Thoma, Luanne D'Haene, Catherine Barton, Sister Leona Bruck, OP, and Mary Donnelly.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to please consider the Divine Grace Parish-Maybee.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 6, 2020