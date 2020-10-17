Dr. John Joseph Burroughs

Sept. 4, 1926–Oct. 11, 2020

Dr. John J. Burroughs, age 94, of Monroe, passed away peacefully in his home, on October 11, 2020.

Born in Monroe on September 4, 1926, he was the son of the late Robert and Margaret (Ankenbrandt) Burroughs. John attended and graduated from Monroe High School in 1944. At the young age of only 17, he joined the United States Army Air Corps, and served his country honorably from 1944 to 1945. John married Patricia Blakey in 1950 and together they raised four children. Sadly, after 65 wonderful years of marriage, on December 30, 2015, Patricia passed away.

John attended the University of Detroit Pre-Med program from 1947 until 1950 and went on to further his education at Marquette University School of Medicine in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, graduating in 1954. After graduating, he served an Internship and two-year residency at St. Vincent's in Toledo, Ohio.

In 1954, John went into private family practice with his father-in-law, Dr. Leonard Blakey.

John was a charter member of Sertoma, President of the Monroe County Medical Society, Chief of Staff at Memorial Hospital and Medical Director at the Lutheran Home for 25 years. He also served on the Board at the YMCA.

John loved sports both as a fan and participant. He was a member of the Monroe Club and the Monroe Golf and Country Club. He served as President of the Monroe High School 1st Downers and as the Doctor for Monroe High School football team for 25 years. No stranger to sports, John was inducted into the Monroe High School Hall of Fame and along with his wife Patricia, the SMCC Athletic Hall of Fame.

In his spare time, John enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, dining out and playing Tennis.

To cherish his memory, he leaves a son, Michael (Heidi) Burroughs of Monroe; three daughters: Andrea (Augustus) Stager of Dexter, Susan (David) Coseo of Monroe and Kathryn Burroughs of Monroe; nine grandchildren: Melissa (Donald) Wirkner, A.P. (Kathryn) Stager, Nicole (Payman) Mahjoory, Ann (Kyle) Thornton, Hollie (Nick) Charters, Emily Gorowski, Kelsey Coseo, Lauren Coseo and Elizabeth Burroughs; a brother, David (JoAnn) Burroughs; a sister, Sr. Lois Burroughs, and eight great-grandchildren.

The Burroughs family would like to thank all of the caregivers of Dr. Burroughs for their help and compassion over the last few months.

In accordance to his wishes, a private service will take place with the assistance of Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorial donations in his honor are suggested to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the John and Patricia Burroughs Endowment Fund at SMCC or the Meadow Montessori School.

