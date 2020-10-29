1/1
John Joseph Przemielewski
1946 - 2020
John Joseph Przemielewski, 74 yrs, of Ida, MI, died Saturday October 24, 2020, in Manistee, MI. He will lie-in-state at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI, on Friday October 30, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m. Fr. Gerard Cupple will officiate. Cremation will occur at a later date.
Born May 17, 1946, in Buffalo, NY. John was the son of John Allen and Veronica (Bogdanowicz) Przemielewski. He married Lynn Memering in 2001, in Monroe, MI. He worked for Cassens Transport for 25 yrs, retiring in 2006. He served with the US Army. He was a member of the VA and Teamsters Union Local No. 20, he loved sawing wood, hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with family.
Survivors include: his wife, Lynn; children, Phil, Brad (Tammy), Ben Przemielewski, Kerri (Adam) Garvin, Tanya (Tim) Custer; siblings, Michael, Joseph Przemielewski, Marie (Rudolph) Cegielski, Frances (Joe) Proeto, Roni (Bob) Watts, Sylvia Przemielewski, Margaret Tapor; 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. he was preceded in death by parents and siblings Rose (Bob) Przybylak.
Memorials for Mr. Przemielewski can be made to: The Family.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
