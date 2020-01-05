|
|
John K. Oerther III
July 22, 1933-Jan. 4, 2020
John Karl Oerther III, age 86 of Newport, passed peacefully on Saturday January 4, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital surrounded by family.
John was born on July 22, 1933, to the late John II and Gladys (Hoffman) Oerther in Monroe, MI. He went to Monroe High School and graduated in the Class of 1952. Later on, he met the love of his life, Barbara Alice McDonald. They got married on June 12, 1955. They spent over 60 wonderful years together before Barbara's passing in 2012.
John started working right after shortly graduating from High School. He was employed and retired from General Motors' Hydromatic in Toledo, OH. John worked as a Set-Up man on the production line.
John was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church. Another part of John's life was that he was a long-time farmer. He was also a member of the Southeast Michigan Antique Tractor and Engine Association (SMATEA). In his free time, he enjoyed farming and fishing.
Most importantly, he loved spending quality time with his family. John was loved by all who met him, and he will be sorely missed. He had a huge heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved father of John K. (Jane Renae) Oerther IV, Edward J. (Joy) Oerther, Beth Anne Case, Steven L. (Lynette) Oerther, and Mark K. (Kathleen) Oerther. Loving grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Dearest brother of Barbara (Robert) Shelby and Kathryn (Gerry) Timmins.
Proceeded in death by his wife, Barbara Alice Oerther, and his parents John II and Gladys Oerther.
Everyone is invited to a visitation on Tuesday January 7, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 PM. John will lie instate on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 10 AM with a funeral service starting at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church. Officiating is Pastor Ross Ulrich and Daniel Slaughter. Burial will follow immediately at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial donations in honor of John are appreciated toward Living Independence For Everyone (LIFE) organization or Visiting Angels of Senior Home Care.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020