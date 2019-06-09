Home

Services
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
186 Cole Rd
Burial
Following Services

John Kelly


1934 - 2019 Obituary
John Kelly Obituary
John "Jack" C. Kelly, age 85, of Monroe, was summoned to eternal life by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 7, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living Care in Monroe.
Jack was born on February 22, 1934, to Melvin and Evelyn (Mainzinger) Kelly of Monroe. He was reborn a child of God through Holy Baptism in his early childhood. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1955. Jack entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1956. During most of his time in the military, he was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He took part in Marine Corps operations during the 1958 Lebanon crisis.
On February 22, 1958, Jack was married to Irene Pinchoff at Zion Lutheran Church, a union that would last 61 years. Jack worked for Monroe Auto Equipment Co in their printing department for about 35 years. He enjoyed athletics and was a loyal fan of Michigan sports teams. He also enjoyed coin collecting and keeping his cars in pristine condition. He and Irene enjoyed traveling in their retirement years and transporting cars for local dealerships.
Jack was confirmed and became a member or Zion Lutheran Church in 1966. He assisted with the Lutheran Boy Pioneers, and served on several church boards and committees. He also served for a short time on the WELS Prison Ministry Committee.
Survivors include his wife Irene; son Jack (Cari) Kelly, Kim Lee, and Michael (Deb) Kelly; Nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and a brother, Ed Kelly.
Visitation will be at Rupp Funeral Home on Monday June 10, 2019, from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. Services will be at Zion Lutheran Church (186 Cole Rd.) on Tuesday June 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Burial, along with Military Honors under the auspice of VFW Post 1138, will immediately follow.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in Jack's honor is asked to please consider Zion Lutheran Church.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 9, 2019
