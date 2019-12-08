|
|
John "Jack" Langton, age 89, of Carleton, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Born on December 29, 1929, in Ecorse, Michigan, he was the son of Amos and Nell (Wickenheiser) Langton. On June 6, 1953, he married Helen Puricy in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carleton, MI.
He was employed with Detroit Edison as a Substation Electrician retiring with over 35 years of service.
He enjoyed gardening and was famous for his sweet corn. He loved playing euchre and horseshoes. Jack and Helen enjoyed spending winter months at the Sun-N-Fun Park in Ft. Myers, Florida with over 25 years of friends and memories. He was instrumental in the Ash Township Hall and Carleton Library. Jack was devoted to his parish at St. Patrick Church-Carleton starting up the parish festival in the late 1970's for over 30 years. He was a parish board member and advocate for the catholic grade school with the Archdiocese of Detroit as well as the construction of the school gymnasium.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Helen, daughter Lori, son Ronald and brother Edward.
He is survived by his children, Russell (Marte) Langton, Raymond (Stacey) Langton, Mitchell (Angie) Langton and Lisa Szuper, Son-in-Law Michael Keeler, brother Donald, grandchildren Jennifer (Pat) Dardis, David Keeler, Brittany (Mark) Pratt, Eric, Alex, Drew, Kelly, Robby, and Jesse Langton, Ryan, Alyssa, Mara, and Tara Szuper, Bryan (Shaina) Baira, Lisa, Lianne and Lyndsey Strimpel, Laura (Derek) West; great grandchildren Harrison and Oliver Dardis, Deven, Luke and Avery West.
Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Carleton Chapel on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Rosary service will be held Tuesday evening.
Funeral Services will be held at Divine Grace Catholic Church (St. Patrick Chapel) on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. He will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Father Michael Woroniewicz will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Carleton, Michigan.
The family expresses deep appreciation to Jack's private caregivers as well as the Monroe Visiting Angels and the entire Promedica Hospice team.
In lieu of flower contributions, donations may be made in his memory to St. Patrick's Catholic School.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 8, 2019