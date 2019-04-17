|
|
John M. Collino, age 69, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, died on April 12, 2019, in his home. He was battling lung cancer. There will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place.
Born in Monroe, Michigan, he was the son of James R. and Bernadine (Auch) Collino. John attended Lincoln Grade School and graduated from Monroe High School in 1967. He attended Monroe County Community College.
John began his 38-year banking career part-time while attending high school. First National Bank of Monroe was his first employer. The bank changed names many times over the years (now PNC Bank). He worked his way up the corporate ladder and was promoted to Senior Vice President. He then went to work for Monroe Bank & Trust, retiring as a Vice President.
John was a member of St. Joseph and St. Mary's Catholic churches. He performed a great deal of volunteer work for many organizations. He was always behind the scenes getting things done.
John is survived by his nephew, David (Heidi) Puhl and their sons, Charlie and Carson. Nieces, Jennifer (Klint) Reedy, Michelle Collino and Jamie (Ted) Sulfaro. Sister-in-law, Barbara Collino, brother-in-law, Jerry (Iva) Puhl. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, James M. Collino and a sister, Sandra Puhl.
Memorial contributions in memory of John may be made to St. Mary's Church, 127 N. Monroe St., Monroe, Michigan, 48162, or some other charity.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 17, 2019