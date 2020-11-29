1/1
John M. Woodruff
1924 - 2020
John M. Woodruff, age 96, of Monroe, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Aspen Grove Senior Living in Lambertville.
Born July 5, 1924, in Manhattan, Kansas, he was the son of the late Mark and Mona (Kent) Woodruff and moved to the Monroe area in 1931. He graduated from Dundee High School in 1942 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on March 25, 1943. John became an Aviation Mechanic while serving, a trade that continued to serve him in the private sector. He earned the Asiatic Pacific Area Ribbon with 3 Stars, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, American Area Ribbon, World War II Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal before being honorably discharged on April 29, 1946.
On February 22, 1947, John married Shirley Mae Brenton of Monroe. Together, they raised three children, Mark, Laura and Scot. She preceded John in death on December 15, 2017. During that time, John was employed by Ford Motor Company in Monroe, Rawsonville and Saline as a Tool & Die Maker for 30 years, retiring in 1980 as an Experimental Engineer.
John was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and its Ushers Club, Aircraft Owners and Pilot Association, Quiet Birdmen, and life member of Monroe VFW Post 1138.
John is survived by a son, Mark (Jean) Woodruff of Monroe; daughter, Laura Woodruff of Kalamazoo, MI; 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his son, Scot Woodruff; father, Mark D. Woodruff; mother, Mona King; step-father, Jason King; and brother, Thomas Woodruff.
Due to Covid-19 safety precautions and attendance limitations, visitation and funeral services will be privately attended by family at Bacarella Funeral Home. Rev. Daniel Potts of Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate in conjunction with military honors provided by Monroe VFW Post 1138. Future interment of John's cremated remains will be at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In memory of John, his family encourages supporting Trinity Lutheran Church where he was an active member for many years.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
