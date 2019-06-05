Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 John Marcero

Obituary Condolences Flowers John F. "Jack" Marcero, 76 years, of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Monroe.

Born August 29, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, Jack was the son of the late Miles and Dorothy (Azarovitz) Marcero. He was a 1960 graduate of Monroe Catholic Central High School. In 1964, Jack received an AB Degree from the University of Detroit.

On November 15, 1997, Jack married his beloved wife, the former Cynthia A. Trowbridge at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Monroe.

Jack owned American Real Estate Appraisal Company and was a real estate broker and consultant. In his earlier years, he taught French and English at both New Boston Huron and Airport High Schools. While at New Boston Huron High School, he also coached golf.

Jack was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers, National Association of Fee Appraisers, the American Association of Certified Appraisers and the Carleton Sportsmen's Club. Jack was very civic minded and believed in giving back to the community through philanthropic acts of kindness. Some of his philanthropic memberships include; The Man Tree Committee to benefit Mercy Memorial Hospital, a Wing Man for Folds of Honor, s, and the Monroe Golf and Country Club where for several years he chaired the Walter Hagen Invitational to benefit the . He enjoyed trap and skeet shooting and playing golf. Most of all Jack enjoyed time spent with family.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Cindy, four loving children; Jeff (Wendy) Marcero of Canton, MI, Mike (Laura) Marcero of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, Jim (Laura) Marcero of Powell, OH, and Steve (Nicole) Marcero of Clawson, MI, four cherished grandchildren; Emily, Adam, Hallie, Olivia with another on the way this summer, seven siblings; Robert (Diane) Marcero of Brooklyn, MI, Rita Marcero of Carleton, Thomas (Janis) Marcero of Dearborn Heights, MI, Jerome (Amy) Marcero of Carleton, Gregory (Jackie) Marcero of MI, Donald (Denise) Marcero of Carleton, and Charles (Lavina) Marcero of Monroe, his father in law; Walter O. Trowbridge of Monroe and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his mother in law; Juanita Trowbridge.

In keeping with Jack's wishes, cremation has been held. On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, his family will greet friends at the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI, 48161, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a memorial service celebrating Jack's life beginning at 6:00 pm. Deacon Michael Stewart will officiate.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Folds of Honor and/or s.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com. Published in Monroe News from June 5 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries